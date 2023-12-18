Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 263,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,413. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

