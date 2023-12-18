FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.31. 695,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,279. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

