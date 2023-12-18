Future Of Fintech (FOF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $811.50 Million

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded up 0% against the dollar. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Future Of Fintech

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

Future Of Fintech Token Trading

