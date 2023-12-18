Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $657,438.76 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Up 1.2 %

IT stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.68. The company had a trading volume of 977,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average of $365.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $469.58.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.