Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.31. 17,102,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,377,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.