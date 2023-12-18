Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,949 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,686,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,288,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

