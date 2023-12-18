Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Generac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18,496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 370,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.