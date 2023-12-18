Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 4.3%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.98 and last traded at $77.99. Approximately 258,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 487,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.