Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $127.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,965. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.96.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Global Payments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.