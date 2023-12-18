Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Up 6.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 42,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Green Organic Dutchman Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.27.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

