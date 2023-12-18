GXChain Trading Down 4.1% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002134 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

