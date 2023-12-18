H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,939,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 2,265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

Shares of H.I.S. stock remained flat at $13.09 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. H.I.S. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $16.03.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

