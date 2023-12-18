HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Astrid Borkowski Sells 10,000 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Shares of HilleVax stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 238,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HLVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

