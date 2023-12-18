Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $2,141,827.22 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HOV traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $896.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.62. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 81.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

