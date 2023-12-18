Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 1,074,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Iberdrola Trading Down 0.3 %

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

