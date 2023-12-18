ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 744,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ICL Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 228,102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,722 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

