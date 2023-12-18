ICON Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.31 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $242.64 million and $8.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,738,236 coins and its circulating supply is 974,738,239 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

