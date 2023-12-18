IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $68,000.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. 1,537,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

