indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal Sells 44,718 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of INDI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on INDI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after buying an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 114.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.