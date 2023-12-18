Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 435,404 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,740,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,978,045.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,598,408.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 1,861,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,059. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
