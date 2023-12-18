Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 435,404 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,740,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,978,045.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,598,408.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 1,861,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,059. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

