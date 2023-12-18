Insider Buying: Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) Director Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,405.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,405.96.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

