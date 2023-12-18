Insider Buying: TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of TCRX stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.82. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 521.60%. Research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,474,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,752,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,862 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

