Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $17.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,147.00. 5,471,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,988. The company has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

