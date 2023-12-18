Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of ESAB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29.
ESAB Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 228,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,777. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
