Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Sells 2,431 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PNFP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

