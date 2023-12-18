Insider Selling: Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells 109,435 Shares of Stock

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $131,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 272,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,009. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 392.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Rain Oncology by 346.8% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rain Oncology by 12.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

