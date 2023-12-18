Insider Selling: Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells 109,435 Shares of Stock

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $131,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rain Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 272,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,009. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.20.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology
Rain Oncology Company Profile
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rain Oncology
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.