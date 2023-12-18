Insider Selling: XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Major Shareholder Sells 100,676 Shares of Stock

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cfac Holdings Viii, Llc. sold 100,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,150,726.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,601,904 shares in the company, valued at $75,459,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
XBP Europe Stock Performance
Shares of XBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 157,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,869. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $47.40.
XBP Europe Company Profile
