Insider Selling: XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Major Shareholder Sells 100,676 Shares of Stock

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cfac Holdings Viii, Llc. sold 100,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,150,726.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,601,904 shares in the company, valued at $75,459,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

Shares of XBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 157,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,869. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions.

