Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMW traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.80. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.