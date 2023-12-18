Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4197 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.72. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

