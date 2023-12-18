Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PXI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,720. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 3,183.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

