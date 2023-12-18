Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,164. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

