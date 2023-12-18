Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend of $0.83 (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.8345 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.73. 37,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $431,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

