Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQMG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.