Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1202 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 190,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

