Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

