Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PID)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,601. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PID. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

