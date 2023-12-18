Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $374.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

