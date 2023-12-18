Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4074 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

KBWR traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $61.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

