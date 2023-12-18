Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4074 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

KBWR traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $61.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

