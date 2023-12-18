Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQQS)

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

QQQS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

