Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5601 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.46. 5,485,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,569. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

