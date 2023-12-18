Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 65,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

