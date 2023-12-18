Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.86

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 90617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

