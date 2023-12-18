Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.98. 460,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.