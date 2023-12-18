Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. 19,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

