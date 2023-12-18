Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1993 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.12. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

