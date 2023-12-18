Invesco Water Resources ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PHO)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,423. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,171,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

