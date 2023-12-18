InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSSX)

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96.

