iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

