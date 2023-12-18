iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.45

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 1577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

