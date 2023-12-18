iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $272.85

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.85 and last traded at $272.63, with a volume of 55738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.14. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

